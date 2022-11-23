HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A fire Wednesday morning at a home in the 20 block of W. Big Sky Dr. in Hampton damaged a home, and everyone inside was able to get out, according to the city’s fire division.

Units were dispatched to the home at 10:22 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames from the second floor.

Injuries were said to be negligible, and the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

The Virginia Red Cross is helping two adults and four minors, the city’s fire division said.