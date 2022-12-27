HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a woman shot and killed on Christmas is urging her husband to speak to police.

Tivona Fogg was found with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to her daughter, Lenora Fogg, who found her. Lenora said she called police to meet her at her mother’s house when she grew concerned for her mother’s safety. She says Tivona’s husband, Lamont Lee Lewis, lived in the same apartment. The Hampton Police Division is looking to speak to Lewis.

Family members said they haven’t been able to reach Lewis. They also say that Fogg went to the hospital about a month ago after Lewis beat her.

“She was like ‘he beat me.’ I was like ‘oh my God you need to leave him alone and don’t mess with him anymore.’ I don’t know what happened for him to come back but it was crazy,” said Fogg’s cousin Teona Graham.

The family is also concerned about Lewis’ criminal history. He is due in court in Hampton for drug-related charges next month. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, seven years suspended, in 2018, also for drug related charges in York County.

In 2001, he was charged with murdering a man in Hampton. The charges were nolle prossed. According to a published report at the time, prosecutors couldn’t find a key witness in the case.

The medical examiner’s office has not released an official cause of death for Fogg.

The family intends to hold a candlelit vigil on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at 10 Twin Lakes Circle in Hampton. They’re asking participants to bring their own candles.