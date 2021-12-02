Hampton couple gets engaged on Today Show

NEW YORK (WAVY) — A Hampton couple says they’ve watched the Today Show every day since they met seven years ago, and on Thursday the show became an even more important part of their life.

The super fans were on the Today plaza with a “we watch Today on the Chesapeake Bay” sign, when Today’s Craig Melvin walked over.

That’s when Larry dropped to his knee, and Vicky said yes!

Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked if they could be bridesmaids at the wedding.

You can watch the full proposal above.

