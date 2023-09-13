I want to formally apologize to the citizens of Hampton, city staff, family members and my fellow members of City Council for my poor behavior approximately one and a half years ago. Let me tell you, it is not pleasant to go from being a well-respected person in the community to being censured by the City Council on which I am so privileged to serve. I would never wish this on anyone, and I pledge to never put you or myself in this situation again. I have learned some valuable lessons as a result of this episode in my life, and I am receiving professional

counseling. Like everyone else and even at my age, I am a work in progress and hardly perfect. But I need to be the best Chris Bowman I can be for people who depend on me, and that includes everyone in this room and those watching online or simply going about their lives in our great city. As many of you know, I have been an active member of the community long before I was elected to Council in 2020. I am a past executive board member and a life

subscribing silver member of the NAACP, and I will continue to work with that organization on race relations and other important matters. I am a member of the Buckroe Improvement League, the Aberdeen Civic and Historic Association, the Hampton Clean City Commission and the Hampton Democratic Party. I will continue in those roles and will look for even more

opportunities to serve. I will not hide or stop helping the city I love. I hope all of you will encourage me to become a better person and council member. I would appreciate it, and

together I think we can build an even better Hampton.