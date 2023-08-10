HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council officially censured Councilman Chris Bowman on Wednesday night over his encounter with a prostitute in January 2022.

The event came to light in a Daily Press article last week. According to court documents, Bowman says he was extorted out of $5,000 by a man named Michael Eugene Brown II after visiting the prostitute.

The council resolution stated that Bowman’s actions violated the moral and ethical standards of council members.

The public display of disapproval though doesn’t change any of Bowman’s privileges. It’s also important to note that Bowman was never charged with a crime.