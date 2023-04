NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk will be making repairs on Hampton Boulevard following a water main break.

Officials say the repairs will take place Wednesday, April 26.

Hampton Boulevard will be reduced to one lane southbound Richmond Cresent during the repairs.

Officials are encouraging motorists to use Granby Street as an alternate route.

