Hampton Army veteran wins $400,000 playing Virginia Lottery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A retired U.S. Army veteran from Hampton discovered that she had won $400,000 playing the lottery, but then had to wait several days to claim the prize.

Maria Johnson bought the winning ticket at the Kroger on Coliseum Drive in Hampton right before the Thanksgiving holiday. She saw that her ticket was a winner, signed the back of the ticket then quietly walked out the store. She had to wait for the Virginia Lottery offices to open the following Monday so she could redeem her ticket.

“I couldn’t sleep the first night,” she said. “So, I called my family in West Virginia and told them they had to come!”

Johnson won the top prize playing the Monopoly Multiplier game. This was the third top prize claimed in this game, which means there is one more $400,000 ticket that remains unclaimed.