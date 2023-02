HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m.

(Photo – Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, and no injuries were reported.