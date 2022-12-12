NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hall/MileOne Autogroup will donate $20,000 and deliver truckloads of food Tuesday to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to help it provide food for families during the holidays.

Company representatives will hold a food weigh-in following a food drive held at all 18 of its locations and the Hall corporate office, and it will also present a check from Hall Toyota Virginia Beach to the foodbank, located at 800 Tidewater Dr.

This will be MileOne Autogroup’s second drive that includes a financial contribution from Hall Toyota Virginia Beach and has been a frequent contributor to the foodbank since their first food drive in 2019.