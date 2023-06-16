PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy rain, wind gusts and even hail were reported as severe storms move through Hampton Roads on Friday afternoon.

Storms were mostly focused on the Southside, with a severe thunderstorm warning for Portsmouth, Suffolk, Norfolk and Virginia Beach until 3:45 p.m. That large band of storms has since moved east out to sea.

That system brought hail to several locations, including in the Harbour View area of Suffolk, the Churchland area of Portsmouth and on Colley Avenue/Ghent and Robin Hood Road in Norfolk. And some wind gusts reported before 3 p.m. were over 50 mph in Norfolk.

The WAVY Weather team says the hail threat seemed to have dropped off after the storm moved past Norfolk, and there was little spin with the wind gusts (lower tornado risk).

More storms are expected to pop up later today, including a band of storms heading southeast from the Richmond area that were set to reach parts of the Peninsula and Isle of Wight/Surry counties around 5 p.m.

You can view our interactive radar here and follow our WAVY Weather team on social media for the latest updates.