H2O for Heroes: Donation drive for first responders offering free subs in exchange for bottled water

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A restaurant chain with locations in Hampton Roads is hosting a donation drive to bring drinking water to first responders.

Firehouse Sub’s annual “H2O for Heroes” event is slated for Saturday, August 7. During the event, guests who walk into a Firehouse Subs location with a 24-pack of bottled water can receive a free medium sub of their choice.



Water donations will benefit local fire and police departments, emergency victims, and senior/community centers and aid those in need of water during the summer months when dehydration and heat-related illnesses are most threatening.

Since the event began nationwide in 2016, Firehouse Subs has collected over 4.1 million water bottles for first responders across the country.

Firehouse Subs currently has 14 locations in Hampton Roads. To find one near you, CLICK HERE.

Photo Courtesy – Firehouse Subs

Photo Courtesy – Firehouse Subs

Photo Courtesy – Firehouse Subs