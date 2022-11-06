Virginia Beach, VA. (WAVY) — Join the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter to strike out domestic violence.

The bowling fundraiser is presented by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinboys at the Beach, 1577 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.

The fundraiser includes two hours of bowling, games, door prizes and auctions. Registration is $30 per person, or $150 for a team of six.

All proceeds benefit the crisis services programs at Help and Emergency Response, Inc. and the HOPE Project at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Help and Emergency Response, Inc. provides resources to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. In the last year, the shelter has helped 450 survivors of domestic violence.

Registrations can be completed at www.hershelter.com.