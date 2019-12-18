Guy officially declared winner in 83rd House race after recount

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s official, Democrat Nancy Guy is the winner in the 83rd House of Delegates race.

A three-judge panel certified the final votes on Wednesday.

The vote margin changed slightly from last week’s recount — from 41 to 40 –between Guy and incumbent Republican Chris Stolle.

Guy’s attorney, Jeffrey Breit, said one of three contested votes brought before the judges on Wednesday went toward Stolle.

Guy officially finished with 10,987 votes to Stolle’s 10,947, a difference of just 0.18%.

Stolle filed for a recount back on November, when the margin of victory was then 27 votes in favor of Guy.

Stolle congratulated Guy on winning the race Friday afternoon during a phone call.

“I got a phone call from Del. Stolle congratulating me on my win, and I am up here in the Capitol already getting the training to represent the people of the 83rd House District,” Guy told 10 On Your Side on a Facetime call Friday.

Guy joins a new Democratic majority in the House of Delegates, after the November election saw Democrats win both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in two decades.