CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police responded to the 100 block of Debaun Loop for a call about shots fired between two vehicles around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once on the scene, officers learned that the occupants of a blue Honda and a white Nissan opened fire at one another as they left the area.

Two nearby restaurants were damaged by the hail of bullets. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM