NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning.

No other information has been released at this time.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the severity of the victim’s injuries and where the shooting occurred.