NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the Palmer neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jefferson Point Lane.

Upon arriving at an apartment complex, units located a victim sustaining a gunshot wound.

There is no other information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side has contacted NNPD for additional information about the incident, including the severity of the victim’s injuries.