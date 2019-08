PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police found a gunshot victim at a crash scene in Portsmouth Wednesday morning.

According to a police spokesman, police responded to the area of Green Street and London Blvd. around 1:48 a.m. and found a car crash with a gunshot victim inside the car.

Police have not said how serious the person’s injuries are or what led up to the crash.

