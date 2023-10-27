PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at local hospital Friday morning.
A man walked into the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound, police said. The man’s injury is considered non life-threatening, and he is expected to survive.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.