NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the location and circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

There is no additional information to provide.