NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness month, and there is a unique fundraiser for the cause that is about to take place in Norfolk.

You have the chance to buy three water balloons, or one whip cream pie, to be thrown at the attorneys of Kalfus and Nachman. Employees of the law firm will throw the balloons or pies, on your behalf, and you can even choose which attorney will be the target of your purchase!

All proceeds go to the National MS Society. To learn how to purchase the projectiles, click here.