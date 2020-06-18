GSA students to hold drive-in film festival

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of students in our area missed out on some important milestones in their lives when the school year ended abruptly because of COVID-19. That includes students at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk.

Each year, students in the theater and film department hold a film festival at their school to showcase their work, and then they discuss that work with the audience. Well, COVID-19 flipped the script on them. The school year ended with no film festival. That’s when senior Herman Hurston, and his classmate Allana, came up with the idea to create a one-night, drive-in film festival. It’s coming up next week and Herman says the short films focus on a number of topics.

“There’s a two-minute film about abortion, and then there’s a documentary, we are probably going to have a Black Lives Matter documentary, and there’s also a documentary discussing immigration. So, there’s stuff like that, but there’s also a lot of narrative films that are fun and light, you know, to experience escapism in some way,” said Herman.

The GSA drive-in film festival is next Thursday, June 25, at 8 p.m. It’s in the parking lot of the Masonic Temple in Norfolk on Granby Street. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Herman says money raised will go toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

