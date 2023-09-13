NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Housing complexes formally known as Tidewater Gardens in Norfolk are being redeveloped into “Kindred.” The development is a part of the city’s St. Paul’s Transformation Project.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for “Unity Place at Kindred.”

The city said Unity Place will hold 140 apartments for mixed-income residents. Two other apartment buildings in the project are also currently being built.

One is called Origin Circle. It will have 120 units and commercial space for mixed incomes.

The other apartment is called Reunion Senior Living. That building will have 72 units.

All three apartments will have a fitness center with retail and commercial spaces. The former Tidewater Gardens was public housing.

Three years ago, residents were forced out because of the demolition. However, the city allowed those residents the right to return to the new development. The right to return was guaranteed through a settlement agreement after residents sued the city in 2020.

The city said construction is expected to be completed by 2025. Wednesday’s ceremony is at 550 E. Freemason and 431 Church Street.