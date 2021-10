SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Thursday for the new Hardy Elementary School in Isle of Wight County.

It’s slated for 1:30 p.m. at the current Hardy Elementary, off Hardy Circle and Old Stage Highway in Smithfield. It was built back in 1961.

A new school will be built next to the current one, and it’s expected to open in the spring of 2023.