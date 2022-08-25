ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University will receive nearly $173,000 total in grant funding to upgrade the facility and to help digitize historical documents and photographs with work through the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center.

$119,742 in funding over the next two years will help the library upgrade its entire physical collection with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, which will allow for quick and accurate inventory, and for students to use self-checkout system, per a press release from ECSU. A temporary staff member will also be hired with that funding to support the project.

$53,156 in funding will go toward help the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center digitize historical documents for future generations. ECSU’s G.R. Little Library became a satellite location for the heritage center in 2021.

The location is on the library’s second floor and focuses on print newspaper digitization. Everything is uploaded to www.digitalnc.org.

“Libraries are at the heart of our community and the university,” said Dr. Juanita Spence, ECSU’s Director of Library Services. “They provide free access to information whether that’s books, resources, the internet, computers and more. We are improving the user experience through increased convenience and privacy, while also making our operations more efficient.”