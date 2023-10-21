NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend, Norfolk will host a grand opening event for the Five Points Park. The park is located on 6123 Sewells Point Road.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. After the opening, stick around for a fun-filled community day. There will be music, giveaway, family-friendly games and more. It’s a day for the entire community to enjoy. The event is free and open to the public. Click here to find out more.

Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke to Mamie B. Johnson, Norfolk City Council – Ward 3 in a Community Chat about the park and the community events taking place this month. Find out more by watching the full conversation in the video player on this page.

The park will feature free wi-fi, walk/bicycle trail, community garden, entertainment pavilion and more. The park offers ADA-accessible seating and playground.

Norfolk will host another community event next weekend with Community Connect 2023. It will take place at Harbor Park, 150 Park Ave, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

This annual gathering will have a variety of community organizations, vendors and resources for the community to learn more. It will have entertainment from trunk or treat, face painting, zumba and more. Costumes are encouraged for the event.

