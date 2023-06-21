RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin’s trip to France concluded this week after the Paris Air Show.

While at the air show, Youngkin met with Virginia aircrew members and visited the booths of 12 Virginia companies. He also met with aerospace industry leaders and discussed economic development with companies looking to branch into Virginia.

“With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders based in Virginia and home of the best-in-class spaceport at Wallop’s Island,” Younkin said, “Virginia is poised to leverage the past 100 years of success to build the ecosystem to support the aerospace industry into the future.”

In the last decade, 68 aerospace and unmanned aircraft projects have been announced in Virginia, and the AP reports this represents over 4,200 jobs and over $850 million in investment.

The Paris Air Show is the world’s largest aviation and space industry event.