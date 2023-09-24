VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Glenn Youngkin paid a visit Belvedere Coffee Shop and Diner in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

The governor was in town to thank first responders who worked during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“This morning I had the opportunity to thank many of our amazing first responders who were on duty all weekend for Tropical Storm Ophelia at the iconic Belvedere Coffee Shop & Diner,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Thank you all for keeping everyone throughout Virginia safe!”

That work began Friday with preparation for the storm and continued into Saturday as Ophelia battered Hampton Roads with heavy rain and caused power outages across the area.