Gov. Northam announces 10 new jobs, 4000 sq. feet added to Chesapeake IT company

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that MI Technical Solutions, Inc. (MITS), a small business government contractor providing information technology services for military vessels, will invest $520,000 to expand its facility in Chesapeake.

The expansion is expected to add 10 jobs, as well as 4,000 square feet of office space.

“Small businesses like MI Technical Solutions are the foundation of our local economies,” said Governor Northam. “This expansion is a great example of how the City of Chesapeake continues to foster an environment of entrepreneurship and innovation where companies of all sizes can thrive. We commend MITS for its commitment to employing Virginia veterans and for providing critical IT services to support our military.”

Since being founded in 2004, MITS has provided IT service to military vessels, including warships, aircraft carriers and submarines. They develop products and services based on expertise in mobile applications, software development, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“I formed MITS when I transitioned from the U.S. Navy after 28 years of service, and our client base and potential employees are located in this area,” said Michael Ihrig, CEO of MI Technical Solutions, Inc. “I am very thankful for the fact that MITS is in Chesapeake, which has supported our phenomenal growth during the past year. We are looking forward to the next few years as we continue to expand.”

MITS is classified as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) company.

“We are proud that MI Technical Solutions calls the City of Chesapeake home,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.“MI Technical’s V3-certified status and commitment to employ veterans in the area make the company a true asset and ally to the City of Chesapeake and the Hampton Roads region.”

In 2020, they were awarded the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor. The award recognizes companies for their work to recruit, employ and retain veterans.

“MI Technical’s expansion represents important growth of the information technology sector in Chesapeake,” said Steven Wright, Economic Development Director for the City of Chesapeake. “The company’s investment will help strengthen our deep connections with our military partners and create good-paying jobs for our citizens.”

Their office is located at 820 Greenbrier Circle.