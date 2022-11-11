NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All of the good Samaritans who helped respond to the Spirit of Norfolk fire in June have now been honored by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard announced Friday in a press release that they presented the final public service awards this week.

15 commercial vessels in total went into action that day to assist first responders. More than 100 people were on board the iconic vessel on June 7, including two large groups of children on school field trips, when it caught fire.

Responding vessels and tugs also coordinated to move the Spirit and a 600-foot cargo vessel that collided with the Spirit to prevent further damage, the Coast Guard says.

“This community is truly fortunate for the professionalism and quick actions of these extraordinary people,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander, Sector Virginia. “Each and every one played a valuable part in saving the lives of 108 people. These awards recognize and celebrate their selfless actions to save others.”

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Stockwell recognizes and awards Good Samaritans who contributed to the Spirit of Norfolk fire Nov. 10, 2022. Those awarded played a valuable part in saving 108 lives.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Stockwell recognizes and awards Good Samaritans who contributed to the Spirit of Norfolk fire Nov. 10, 2022. Those awarded played a valuable part in saving 108 lives.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Stockwell recognizes and awards Good Samaritans who contributed to the Spirit of Norfolk fire Nov. 10, 2022. Those awarded played a valuable part in saving 108 lives.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The crews of the vessels below received awards, including two that received the Distinguished Public Service Award.

Distinguished Public Service Award:

The crew of the Victory Rover

The crew of the Rosemary Mcallister

Meritorious Public Service Award:

The crew of the Ohio River

The crew of the Condor

The crew of the Challenger

The crew of the Z One

The crew of the Fort Bragg

Captain Roger Warren, Docking Pilot

Certificate of Merit:

The crew of the Karen Moran

The crew of the Wendy Moran

The crew of the Patricia Moran

The crew of the Surrie Moran

The crew of the Marci Moran

The crew of the Maxwell Paul Moran

The crew of the Clayton W. Moran

The crew of the Gm Mcallister

Captain Chadwick Jamison, Virginia Pilot

The Spirit was deemed a total loss and a replacement ship, the Spirit of Mount Vernon, was brought in this summer. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.