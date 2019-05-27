Good News with Gaskins: May 26

POQUOSON, Va (WAVY) - The family of a Poquoson man hit by a car in Newport News says he has died. Herbert Wilson was throwing things into a dumpster when his daughter says a car hit him. Police have still not tracked down the driver. It happened last month near Colleen Drive and Laramie Court.

Aime Wilson, Herbert's daughter says he was a kind man who was lived by a lot of people. She says Someone who did not deserve this.