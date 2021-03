WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Jeep community in eastern Virginia gathered Sunday to honor the life of a 29-year-old woman killed in a car crash in February.

Hailey Diggs, of York County, died Feb. 23 in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 199 in Williamsburg. Diggs drove a yellow Jeep and was part of a community that describes itself as a close-knit family.