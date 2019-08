ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) - A five-month-old child died Saturday morning following an accident on Route 13 after the car the child was in ran off the road way into a ditch and overturned.

Reports say the driver of the car, a 2010 Honda Pilot, ran off the road while traveling southbound at around 8 o'clock Saturday morning on Route 13, Lankford Highway, north of Merry Cat Lane.