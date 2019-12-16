Gold Star family honors son by placing wreaths on thousands of military graves

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One of the signs of the holiday season is the placement of wreaths on military graves across the country, but for one Gold Star family, it’s a way to both honor veterans and remember their son.

Sergeant Eric McColley was serving as a Marine in 2016 when he and nine other service members were killed when two helicopters collided in Djibouti.

His parents now live in northeast North Carolina, but for the past 14 years they’ve traveled to Gettysburg and Quantico to place wreaths on not just Eric’s gravestone, but thousands of others.

It’s all happens through their non-profit, named the Sgt. Mac Memorial Foundation in honor of Eric.

“It’s very gratifying to us,” said John McColley. “Our foundation motto is remembering one, honoring all. So even though we think of Eric daily, we, I believe every day should be Memorial Day. that veterans should always be honored.”

Kara Dixon will have more on the couple’s mission tonight at 6 on WAVY TV 10.