YMCA Express at Gloucester to close on April 30

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas is closing the YMCA Express at Gloucester on April 30.

Officials announced the closure earlier this month citing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.

In a release, YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas President and CEO Adam Klutts, and Chief Volunteer Officer Tom Tingle, said the decision was not easy after conducting an “extensive review” of the facility’s operations and finances.

Officials said their initial plan was to find an alternative to closing, however, the economic impact of the pandemic proved otherwise.

All memberships will be honored until the closing date of April 30.



Members who have paid for a membership beyond April 30 will receive a pro-rated refund. As a ‘Thank you” for members, officials said they will be extending memberships at no cost to be used at any other YMCA location through July 31, 2021.

To transfer your membership to another location, or if you have questions about a refund, call the Y’s membership support center at 757-247-9622.