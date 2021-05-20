Woman who was freed from pinned car by Gloucester deputy now charged with DUI

Gloucester

Gloucester deputy lifts car to save pinned woman May 7, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this week, a video showing a Gloucester deputy lifting a car to free a woman who was pinned after a crash went viral, with many lauding the deputy as a hero.

Now, Virginia State Police say the woman who was pinned is facing charges.

Channelle Marble Laverne Parker, 50, of Randallstown, Maryland, is charged with driving under the influence, hit-and-run, holding a cellular device while operating a motor vehicle, and no inspection.

The crash happened May 7 around 10:40 p.m. on George Washington Memorial Highway in Gloucester.

State police were called to investigate a minor hit-and-run crash on George Washington Memorial Highway near Main Street.

After the hit-and-run call, police received notification about a single-vehicle crash about a mile up the road involving an overturned Kia Sorento.

Police said Parker had two occupants in the car, a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy. They were taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester.

Police said investigation revealed Parker was allegedly driving the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run before running off the road and crashing.

