Woman who ran Gloucester day care found not guilty after child fractured skull in zipline fall

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Gloucester who ran a privately-owned daycare where a child fell and fractured his skull was found not guilty in court.

The incident happened in September 2018 when a 7-year-old boy was playing on the playground outside Sunshine Kids Family Daycare in Gloucester when the child reportedly fell off a zipline and fractured his skull.

The boy spent eight day at CHKD for treatment.

After further investigation, 55-year-old Kristen Strothard Hurd, who ran the privately-owned day care with her husband off Horsley Street, was indicted by a grand jury in March of 2019 and later arrested without incident on one count of felony abuse and neglect.

Hurd was booked into the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office Jail under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Tuesday, Hurd was found not guilty of the felony abuse and neglect charge.

