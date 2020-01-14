Woman who ran Gloucester day care found not guilty after child fractured skull in zipline fall

Gloucester

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Gloucester who ran a privately-owned daycare where a child fell and fractured his skull was found not guilty in court.

The incident happened in September 2018 when a 7-year-old boy was playing on the playground outside Sunshine Kids Family Daycare in Gloucester when the child reportedly fell off a zipline and fractured his skull.

The boy spent eight day at CHKD for treatment.

After further investigation, 55-year-old Kristen Strothard Hurd, who ran the privately-owned day care with her husband off Horsley Street, was indicted by a grand jury in March of 2019 and later arrested without incident on one count of felony abuse and neglect.

Hurd was booked into the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office Jail under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Tuesday, Hurd was found not guilty of the felony abuse and neglect charge.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks has the latest updates starting at 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories