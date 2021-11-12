Woman arrested after waving knives, advancing towards police in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is in custody after displaying knives and acting erratically near Main Street in Gloucester.

Deputies say they first responded to the incident around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Village Green Drive and Fiddlers Green Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they located who was waving knives and acting erratically.

For nearly an hour, deputies, crisis counselors and negotiators worked to communicate with the woman. However, the woman became more aggressive and began advancing towards deputies.

As she moved towards them, deputies made the decision “to deploy a less lethal option to prevent any further acts of aggression.” It is unclear, however, what specific tactic was used.

The woman was then taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released.

Neighboring streets were closed during this incident; however, all lanes were reopened as of 2 p.m.