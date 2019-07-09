Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly killing her mother in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence is charged with second-degree murder and while in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence.

The release said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Abingdon Lane in the early-morning hours of Tuesday for a reported homicide.

This is where neighbors say the mother and daughter lived together (Photo credit: Aesia Toliver/WAVY)

Responding deputies found Marsha Pohorence, the home’s owner, dead inside her bedroom. An investigation found she was stabbed to death by her daughter, Christa Pohorence, the release said.

Christa Pohorence is being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond.