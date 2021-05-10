Woman abducted driver at Chick-fil-A in Gloucester, sheriff’s office says

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old woman is accused of abducting a driver at a Chick-fil-A in Gloucester County last week.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said it happened last Wednesday at the restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway.

The investigation showed the woman, Amber Weekly, tried to get inside several vehicles at the Chick-fil-A before finally gaining access to one driven by a 19-year-old. She then ordered the driver to leave the area, threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply, the sheriff’s office says.

In the process, she assaulted the driver before the victim pulled into the Short Lane Ice Cream parking lot, authorities say. She was then taken into custody without incident.

Weekly, of Wakehurst Circle in Gloucester, was charged with abduction and assault and battery.