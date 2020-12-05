‘When I fall apart, I’m giving up — I don’t want to give up,’ Gloucester mother pleads for answers on missing daughter

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The search continues for a missing Gloucester woman. Ashley Cerasole was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Cerasole’s mother, Michelle Rocheleau, has been hanging up flyers throughout the community.

Rocheleau is pleading for the community’s help so she can see her smiling face in person again soon.

Cerasole, 29, was last seen walking on Main Street Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Rocheleau said she’s a resident of the Cary Avenue adult home.

She said her daughter takes medication for seizures and says that her medication is critical to her health.

Rocheleau hasn’t heard from her daughter in days and says it’s incredibly alarming because it’s unlike her daughter not to call.

“It’s horrible, you have no idea. I can’t deal with it,” Rocheleau said. “I have to be strong for my daughter. I have to keep telling myself that because — when I fall apart, I’m giving up and I don’t want to give up.”

She says she doesn’t want the community to give up either.

Cerasole is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair pulled back into a ponytail. She is believed to be wearing a blue shirt and a light multi-colored, white blue and pink windbreaker jacket that may be tied around her waist.

Anyone with information can contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.