GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A wanted man has been arrested following a foot chase Monday evening in Gloucester County.

According to a Facebook post from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a warrant around 3:06 p.m. to 26-year-old Peter Smith II in the 8200 block of Guinea Rd.

Smith has been wanted since November 2022 for two probation violations, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. He was also wanted for shoplifting.

Peter Smith II (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

While serving the warrant, deputies say a foot pursuit ensued and it led officials into multiple areas of Hayes. Smith also entered Sarah Creek multiple times during the foot chase to escape deputies.

Smith then swam to residential area on Terrapin Cove Rd. where he was arrested by officials.

Deputies say additional charges against Smith are now pending.