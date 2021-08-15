Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On August 14, the Gloucester County Sherriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash in Gloucester Point.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Guinea Road & Sara’s Cove Drive. The crash closed Guinea Road near Rowes View Lane for nearly three hours.

GCSO Lt. Diane Smith has confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the crash was fatal, however, Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.