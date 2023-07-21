GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) along with Minorities in Aquaculture (MIA), and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) planted thousands of oysters in the Virginia sanctuary reef.

According to a press release, participants planted around 4,000 or more adult oysters in a sanctuary oyster reef Friday in Sarah Creek off the York River. Once the oysters are in the sanctuary, they will filter water and build a habitat for fish, crabs, and more.

The oysters being planted were raised over the last year by volunteers in CBF’s oyster gardening program.

All three groups are members of the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, a coalition that is working towards adding 10 billion new oysters to the Bay by 2025.

