GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — County leaders say this was something that was so unexpected. They say sometimes meetings can get a little heated but not like this.

“This town hall meeting was for all the citizens that wanted to come out and voice their opinions, and that’s just not what happened,” said Chris Hutson, chairman of the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors. “It just escalated.”

Cell phone video obtained by 10 On Your Side depicted Gloucester County resident Lawrence Cohen choking county attorney Edwin N. “Ted” Wilmot.

“You’ve had enough,” Wilmot said. “Let go of me. You are attacking me.”

“Hey, hey. That’s enough. Nobody is attacking anybody.”

Gloucester County deputies were called out to the Oct. 4 town hall meeting at Page Middle School just before 9 p.m. Deputies said that following the investigation, Cohen was charged with assault and battery.

“Ms. Steele, Ms. Steele, I’m trying to get a question out,” Cohen said.

“Mr. Cohen, you need to stop bullying the staff, you can ask one question,” one person said.

“I mean, it was completely unexpected,” Hutson said. “We had citizens there talking and asking questions and it just escalated out of control.”

Hutson said this meeting was to discuss the 2023 bond referendum to fund future fire and rescue and parks projects.

Cohen can be seen on video asking several questions related to money.

County Administrator Carol Steele said these meetings are for residents to be able to ask questions about the projects, where their tax dollars are going, and get the correct information out there.

“Citizens and social media and all kinds of other things that play into that have provided additional information outside what we have said,” Steele said. “And I think some of the information that has been out is not been accurate.”

“You also have citizens who are hearing the answers, and that’s not the answer they want to hear, so they continue to spout misinformation,” Hutson said.

Steele and Hutson say following the outburst, the board has had conversations about adding more security at meetings.

“It just felt like this is a town hall, but I think times have changed and we should have security at any of those meetings just as an extra precaution,” Steele said. “We still want to have town halls, we still want people to come out and whether they disagree or agree, we want people to voice their opinions. It just has to be done civilly.”

10 On Your Side asked Cohen if he wanted to share his side of what happened that night, but he didn’t respond. Cohen’s next court appearance is set for 8:15 a.m. next Wednesday.