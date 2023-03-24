GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle that has been submerged in the York River for 16 years has finally been recovered.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the recovery began Wednesday when a VMRC vessel, using a towfish side scan sonar, got a hit for a vehicle in the water just off the boat ramp at Gloucester Point.

The next day, divers found the vehicle and hooked a cable to it so that it could be recovered.

They later learned that the KIA Sorento had gone into the water at the same ramp back in 2007. The driver was able to get out of the car with it still in gear and it went straight into the water.

Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.) Vehicle in York River (Courtesy – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)

An AVFR member who remembers responding to the call back in 2007 recalled seeing the headlights under the water still glowing when he got on the scene.

However, for reasons still unknown, crews were unable to locate and recover the car at that time. AVFR officials say “hundreds, if not thousands of boats” had to pass just over the wreckage during the last 15 years.

The vehicle was full of sediment when it was recovered. Crews had to use hydraulic spreaders to pop the doors open on one side and flush most of the mud out of the vehicle.