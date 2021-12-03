Vehicle crashes into mini-mart trapping driver in Gloucester County

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a mini-mart on Guinea Road in Gloucester County on Friday morning.

According to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the incident happened around 8 a.m. at Lyn’s Mini-Mart in the 8800 block of Guinea Road. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to move the vehicle away from the building and rescue the driver shortly after. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Virginia State Police and the Gloucester Building Department are investigating the incident.