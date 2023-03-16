GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A USPS truck was torn in half following a crash involving another vehicle in Gloucester Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to the crash around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Highway 17.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos posted by fire and rescue personnel show the USPS truck torn in half with the back portion of the vehicle completely off. Envelopes could be seen scattered on the ground. The other vehicle appeared to have damages in the front section.