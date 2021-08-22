Two rescued from stranded canoe in Gloucester County

Gloucester

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bodies_of_missing_boaters_found_in_Newpo_0_20180716224122

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester County have rescued two people after they were reported to be stranded in Brown’s Bay.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Officials were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue (AVFR) Marine Incident Response Team responded to the situation and quickly located the two individuals.

They were transported safely back to the Brown’s Bay boat landing.

No other details are available at this time.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10