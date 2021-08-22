Two rescued from stranded canoe in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester County have rescued two people after they were reported to be stranded in Brown’s Bay.

Officials were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue (AVFR) Marine Incident Response Team responded to the situation and quickly located the two individuals.

They were transported safely back to the Brown’s Bay boat landing.

No other details are available at this time.