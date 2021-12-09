Two men plead guilty to murder charges in connection to 2020 murder in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection to the 2020 murder of a 20-year-old in Gloucester County.

Court records show that Amier Antonio Wynn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on August 23. In addition, Destin Moore pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on September 7.

Both men were charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr. in May 2020.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the Colonial Point Apartments in the 7700 block of Colonial Point Lane on May 15, 2020, for a report of gunshots and found the victim lying unconscious in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located Fauntleroy and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Wynn was arrested days later and originally charged with first-degree murder during the commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Records show that Moore was arrested on October 8, 2020 – nearly five months after the murder. He was originally charged with several things, including first-degree murder, but had all other charges dropped.