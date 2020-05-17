Two individuals, including one teen, now wanted in shooting death of man in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding two individuals connected to an incident where a man was found shot to death early Friday morning.

A Lancaster County man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the Colonial Point Apartments in the 7700 block of Colonial Point Lane on Friday for a report of gunshots and found the victim lying unconscious in the parking lot.

After deputies secured the scene, rescue units pronounced the man deceased. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr, of White Stone, Virginia.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking the community’s help to locate two subjects who they say are considered as public safety threats.

Typically, law enforcement will not publicly disclose a juvenile offender’s identity. However, authorities say they have chosen to disclose the identities due to the “seriousness of the charges and possibility of additional violent acts.”

Destin Moore, 22 Years Old, of Hampton, Virginia (Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say 22-year-old Hampton resident Destin Moore has been charged with:

1st-degree murder (as a principal in the second degree)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (as a principal in the second degree)

Attempted robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Amier Antonio Wynn, 17 Years Old, of Hampton, Virginia (Juvenile) (Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say 16-year-old Amier Antonio Wynn of Hampton has been charged with:

1st-degree murder during the commission of a robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Attempted robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

The case is still under investigation and there is no additional information available.

Tipsters are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office (804) 693-3890 with any information on the case or to the whereabouts of the accused.

